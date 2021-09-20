Punjab To Have 2 Deputy CMs, Says Harish Rawat; Sunil Kumar Jakhar Refuses Post

According to sources, Dera Baba Nanak MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s name is being considered from the Jat Sikh community. According to The Indian Express, Randhawa may be allotted an important department.

However, the Hindu community probables include three leaders - Brahm Singh Mohindra (MLA from Patiala rural), Vijay Inder Singla (MLA from Sangrur) and Bharat Bhushan Ashu (Punjab Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister), reported ANI.

If both names are decided on Monday itself, then they will take oath along with Channi.

Rawat had said there was a mutual feeling in the party that there should be two deputy chief ministers in Punjab, reported ANI.

“Our mutual feeling is that there should be two deputy CMs. Soon we will take a call on it along with names for the Council of Ministers. Some names have been discussed, but it’s the CM’s prerogative who will discuss it with party high command and takes a call,” Rawat was quoted as saying.

While Rawat said the names are yet to be decided, party leader Pawan Kumar Bansal said Randhawa and Mohindra will be the two deputies, reported ANI.

“Heartiest congratulations to Charanjit Singh Channi for elevation as PunjabCM and Brahm Mohindra and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as Dy CMs. Best wishes for their grand success in the service of Punjab under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” he tweeted on Sunday.