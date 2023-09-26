Amid Accusations of 'Huge Debt,' Punjab Minister Gives Account of Finances

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday, 25 September, gave details about the debt raised by the current state government.

"The state government has raised debt of Rs 47,109 crore during last one and a half year which includes debt of Rs 32,448 crore raised during the fiscal year 2022-23, and Rs 14,661 crore from 1 April 2023 to 31 August 2023," Cheema said.

He further claimed, "Rs 27,106 crore were paid as interest on the debt raised by the previous Akali-BJP and Congress led state governments."

The statement from the finance minister comes at a time when the Opposition has been accusing the Aam Aadmi Party-led government of distributing "freebies".