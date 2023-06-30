Explained: Salary Hikes For Punjab's Contractual Teachers, New SOPs, & Benefits

"There are scores of teachers in Punjab's government schools who have been employed on temporary or contractual basis. They cannot even meet basic needs with it. They are highly educated and have been protesting for years. Ahead of the elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal had promised a resolution to their problems," said Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday, 27 June as he announced hikes in the salaries of teachers employed in the state government schools on temporary and contractual basis.

Calling teachers nation-builders, Mann said that the move which comes just weeks after the Punjab cabinet approving 'regularisation' of contractual teachers would benefit 12,700 contractual teachers in the state.