Explained: Salary Hikes For Punjab's Contractual Teachers, New SOPs, & Benefits

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the move would benefit 12,700 contractual teachers in the state.
"There are scores of teachers in Punjab's government schools who have been employed on temporary or contractual basis. They cannot even meet basic needs with it. They are highly educated and have been protesting for years. Ahead of the elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal had promised a resolution to their problems," said Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday, 27 June as he announced hikes in the salaries of teachers employed in the state government schools on temporary and contractual basis.
Calling teachers nation-builders, Mann said that the move which comes just weeks after the Punjab cabinet approving 'regularisation' of contractual teachers would benefit 12,700 contractual teachers in the state.
What is the new policy announced by Mann? What is the hike in salaries of teachers across various categories? How has the move been received by protesting contractual teachers? We explain.
Mann announced that the contractual teachers will be governed by the new policy called 'Policy for Welfare of Adhoc, Contractual, Temporary Teachers (Nation-Builders) and other employees in the School Education Department'.
Under the policy, the contractual teachers will now be referred to as 'associate teachers' and 'special inclusive teachers.'
Moreover, teachers will be entitled for an annual increment of five percent on their salaries every year.
Here are the salary revisions as per the new SOPs:
The salaries of BA pass Education Providers (Associate Teachers) would be raised from Rs 9,500 to Rs 20,500 per month.
The salaries of teachers with ETT (elementary teacher training) and NTT (nursery teacher training) qualification have been hiked from Rs 10,250 to Rs 22,000 per month.
The salaries of teachers with BA/MA and BEd degrees have been hiked from Rs 11,000 to Rs 23,500 per month.
The pay for Inclusive Education Volunteers (IEVs) will be hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 15,000 per month.
A five-time hike has been announced for Education Volunteers (EVs) from Rs 3,500 to Rs 15,000 per month.
The emoluments of teachers under the EGS (employment guarantee scheme) and the AIE (alternative and innovative education) will be hiked from Rs 6,000 tot Rs 18,000 per month.
The timing of the decision follows protests against the Mann government for the "anti-education decisions taken by the AAP government." Hence, the response from the teachers have been positive.
Speaking to The Indian Express, EGS-AIE-STR Teachers Union president Harpreet Kaur said that she was happy that her monthly salary will now be increased to Rs 18,000 from Rs 6,000.
“It is a big thing that the CM of a state personally reached out to us, listened to us and is trying to resolve our issues. I am hopeful that all our remaining issues are resolved in the coming times,” she said.
However, the announcement of the new policy has faced criticism on the issue of regularisation of teachers.
On 10 June 2023, the Punjab cabinet approved the regularisation of over 14,000 contractual teachers in the state, including those who had a gap before completing 10 years in service due to 'unavoidable circumstances'.
Nishant Kumar, a member of the 11-member state committee of Kancche (Temporary) Teacher Union Punjab, told The Indian Express that the body welcomes the move, but the policy still does not regularise the teachers.
Mann, in his address, said that the notification for the regularisation of teachers will be issued soon after the school reopens post vacations.
