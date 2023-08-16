Explained: Why Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab '95' Won't Be Premiering at TIFF

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming biographical drama, Punjab '95, which was earlier scheduled to make its premiere as a gala representation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023, has reportedly been removed from the lineup.

Helmed by Honey Trehan, the film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and "uncovers the murderous corruption during Punjab’s period of insurgency".

Why was Punjab '95 removed from the lineup? What does TIFF have to say about the changes? And why is Diljit Dosanjh's film creating a buzz? The Quint explains.