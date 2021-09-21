Punjab CM Channi, Prez Sidhu Will Fight Polls Jointly: AICC's Randeep Surjewala

On Sunday, Rawat had said that under the current political circumstances, the upcoming assembly elections would be fought under Sidhu, who is extremely popular.

“It (Congress face for upcoming state assembly polls) will be decided by the Congress president, but given the circumstances, elections will be fought with the Chief Minister’s cabinet under Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, whose chief is Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is very popular,” news agency ANI had quoted him as saying.

Sunil Kumar Jakhar, the former Punjab Congress chief, who was in the reckoning for the state’s chief minister post, later reacter to Rawat's statement and termed his comments as “baffling”.

"It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position,” he had tweeted.

Later, however, ANI quoted Jakhar as saying that he had expressed his concern as a Congressman and that he believes such comments were avoidable.