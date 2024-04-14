Elgar Parishad Case: Bail Orders Show 'Pattern' of UAPA Being Abused

And tragically, one of them, 83-year-old pastor and activist Stan Swamy died in custody, denied bail despite his age and crumbling health.

The question to ask is – doesn't the Supreme Court see the 'pattern' here? Of arrests being made under UAPA only to take advantage of the draconian nature of the law, which allows years to go by before an accused can hope even for bail? Don't these multiple bail orders make it abundantly evident that the UAPA has been exploited to allow 'due process' itself to become the 'punishment' for political opponents and dissenters?

Don't the concerned state High Courts and the Supreme Court – where the bail pleas of many others arrested under the UAPA are pending – see the pattern of 'insufficient evidence' emerging in case after case? Why is the Supreme Court not firmly and strongly calling out this abuse of the UAPA?