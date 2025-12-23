What Parliament’s UAPA Numbers Miss: Longest Sentence Often Comes Before Trial

Between 2019 and 2023, 10,440 people were arrested under India’s principal counter-terror statute, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). During the same period, 335 convictions were recorded.

These figures were not produced by civil society groups or investigative journalists. They were placed before Parliament this month by the Union government itself, in response to a question in the Lok Sabha. Compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the data sets out year-wise arrests and convictions under UAPA across the country.

Since then, the numbers have largely been discussed as arithmetic — arrests versus convictions. But this framing risks overlooking what the data reveals: how the law operates in the long period before any court reaches a verdict.