'Won't Ever Side With BJP': Priyanka Gandhi at Rally in Gorakhpur

Speaking about the Congress' role in the country's growth, she questioned the Yogi Adityanath government's role in taking Uttar Pradesh further.

Noting her party's role in establishing airports, railways, and roads across the country, Gandhi said that the government in UP had "wasted 70 years of their efforts in seven years," adding that the state had five crore unemployed youths.

Paying her respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and former PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary in Adityanath's constituency, she noted her grandmother's commitment to her country in a tweet.