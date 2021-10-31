'Won't Ever Side With BJP': Priyanka Gandhi at Rally in Gorakhpur

Image used for representational purposes.
Speaking at a rally at Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Sunday, 31 October, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responded sharply to those accusing her of siding with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Gandhi, who is on her 'Pratigya Rally', spoke to the audience asking where the BJP or members of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were when times were troubled.
Criticising Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks made on Friday, where he shared a stage with Union Minister Ajay Misra, where he said that one would need binoculars to find criminals in UP under Yogi Adityanath's rule, Gandhi suggested that Shah leave binoculars and wear glasses instead.
Misra's son is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, where a car ran over protesting farmers who were on their way home.
Speaking about the Congress' role in the country's growth, she questioned the Yogi Adityanath government's role in taking Uttar Pradesh further.
Noting her party's role in establishing airports, railways, and roads across the country, Gandhi said that the government in UP had "wasted 70 years of their efforts in seven years," adding that the state had five crore unemployed youths.
Paying her respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and former PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary in Adityanath's constituency, she noted her grandmother's commitment to her country in a tweet.
Calling Patel's struggle inspirational, she recalled his role in strengthening farmers' fight during the Bardoli Satyagraha in 1928. "His struggle inspires us to stand firmly like a rock, in the fight against the oppression of farmers and their rights," she added.