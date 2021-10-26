Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Takes Part in Saryu Aarti in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

"I am fortunate to be in Ayodhya," Kejriwal told the gathering adding that he sought the blessings of "Ma Saryu" and prayed for the well-being of people of Delhi, UP and the entire country.

"The country is facing the COVID pandemic. But for the last few days situation in under some control. With blessing of Ma Saryu and Lord Ram, soon we will be free from this pandemic," Kejriwal said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Further, the Delhi CM added that he sought Lord Ram's blessings to make India "number 1". He asserted that the 130 crore people of the country could together make this possible.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meanwhile slammed Kejriwal's Ayodhya visit. BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, who represents Ayodhya Sadar Assembly constituency, said, "AAP was opposing Ram Mandir. They wanted a university instead of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi. Now, in Ayodhya they are talking about Lord Ram. They have no political base in Uttar Pradesh."