Roddur Roy, YouTuber Held for Abusing Mamata Banerjee, Has a Controversial Past

The Kolkata Police on Tuesday, 7 June, arrested YouTuber Roddur Roy from Goa for making derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee during a Facebook live.

The vlogger, in the online session, had blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders for alleged mismanagement at singer KK's last concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. The musician had collapsed, shortly after his performance at the auditorium, and was declared 'brought dead' by doctors when taken to a hospital.