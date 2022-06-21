Youths Melt Their Bones To Be in the Army: Varun Gandhi Rebukes BJP MLA’s Remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Monday, 21 June, hit out at his party's MLA for calling 'Agnipath' protesters “Jihadis”, saying that youths of the country “melt their bones” to serve in the army and that peaceful demonstration is everyone's right.

Taking to Twitter, the Pilibhit MP, who has often taken a divergent view from the party on various issues, shared a video of BJP MLA from Bihar Harishbhushan Thakur Bachhaul, in which the lawmaker is seen calling the protesters “jihadis” and “Khalistanis”.

Bachhaul says in the video,