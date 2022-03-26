Adityanath Sworn In As UP CM For 2nd Time, Here Is a Look At His New Cabinet

Suresh Kumar Khanna: Nine-time MLA, Khanna belongs to the Khatri community and had been a minister for Finance and Parliamentary Affairs. He is MLA from Shahjahanpur and has been MLA since 1989.

Surya Pratap Shahi: He is MLA from the Patherdeva assembly constituency. The Bhumihar leader was the agriculture minister in Yogi Government 2017-22. He had been a minister earlier in the Kalyan Singh government as well.

Swatandra Dev Singh: A member of the Legislative Council, Singh is state president of BJP in UP. The prominent Kurmi leader was appointed state president in 2019. He was also the transport minister in the Yogi government.

Baby Rani Maurya: She is MLA from Agra Rural. A prominent Jatav face of BJP in the state, she has been governor of Uttarakhand. Earlier, she also served as mayor of Agra for five years and was national vice president of BJP.

Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan Singh: He is a five-time MLA from the Chhata assembly segment in Mathura. He was minister for Animal Husbandry in the last Yogi Government. Chaudhary belongs to the influential Jat community and has been a minister in three BJP governments.

Jaiveer Singh: He is an MLA from the Mainpuri Sadar assembly constituency. Singh, a prominent Rajput leader, is a third-time MLA and has been a minister in governments led by Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav also in the past.