'If You Want to Jail Us to Come to Power, Jail Me': Thackeray To BJP on ED Raids

"You ask for the resignation of Nawab Malik. Tell me first, why did you support Mehbooba Mufti who had sympathy for Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani?"

"Where is Dawood? Does anyone know where is he? You fought last elections in the name of Ram Mandir. Now, are you going to ask for votes in the name of Dawood? Did Obama ask for votes in the name of Laden? If you have guts then kill Dawood, will you?" he asked in the Assembly.

Thackeray further questioned what were the central agencies doing if Nawab Malik had a connection with Dawood Ibrahim for several years.

"The matter is in court. I think LoP Fadnavis must be recruited by ED as he gave all the documents to ED, as he said somewhere," he added.