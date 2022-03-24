Yogi Adityanath To Be Sworn In As UP CM Tomorrow; 200 VVIPs Expected

In light of the oath-taking ceremony on Friday, the Lucknow Traffic Police has announced alternate traffic routes for the movement of vehicles in the city. The diverted routes will come into effect at 7 am (for heavy vehicles) and 9 am (for small vehicles) and will remain in place till 10 pm, the police said.

For the grand ceremony, about 5,000 pots will be planted by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) from Arjunganj to Ekana Stadium. Arrangements have also been made for LED lights and colorful skirting on pillars. A total of 5,000 rooms have been booked for VVIP guests at 115 hotels from 24-25 March.