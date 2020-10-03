Rahul Gandhi to Visit Hathras, Media Allowed to Enter Village

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slumps after police personnel allegedly manhandled him while he was on his way to Hathras along with party workers to meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was murdered and gang-raped two weeks ago after his vehicle was stopped by the authorities, at Yamuna Expressway in Noida, Thursday, 1 October.

Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that he would attempt to meet the kin of the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Hathras.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to accompany Rahul Gandhi too, according to India Today. The leaders had previously attempted to meet the victim’s family on 1 October. Uttar Pradesh Police had detained them near the Yamuna Expressway and an FIR had been lodged against around 200 party workers, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act. Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy are also likely to visit Hathras today, ANI reported.

Media Allowed in Hathras: Sadar SDM

Sadar SDM Prem Prakash said that the restrictions had been lifted and media was now allowed to enter the village of the victim in the Hathras case.

“Since SIT probe in the village is complete, the restriction on media has been lifted. More than 5 media persons are now allowed to gather as Section 144 of CrPC is in place,” the SDM told news agency ANI.

He, however, added that only media personnel were allowed the village and there were no orders yet to allow delegations to visit the village. He also quashed the allegations about phones of the family members being taken away or confining the family in their homes and called it "absolutely baseless".