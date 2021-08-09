Yediyurappa Declines Cabinet-Rank Status Granted to Him by K'taka CM Bommai

The order had also stated that he would be able to receive these benefits until the incumbent chief minister is in office.

Accordingly, Cabinet-rank status would allow Yediyurappa to claim benefits of a Cabinet rank minister such as salary, government vehicle, and official accommodation.

After his party asked him to resign as the chief minister on 26 July, after completing two years in office, the Karnataka BJP leader, who is about 78 years old, does not hold any official position other than being an MLA from the Shikaripura constituency.

Even though there is no rule in the BJP's handbook that bars people above the age of 75 from contesting polls or holding any position, it has become an unwritten party convention that 75 years is the age of retirement.