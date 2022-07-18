'Vote for Me To Save Democracy': Oppn Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's presidential candidate on Monday, 18 July, appealed to all 'voters to listen to their conscience' ahead of the voting in the presidential election.

"I want to appeal to all voters to listen to their conscience. We all know party whips are not issued and it's a secret ballot. I expect people to use their discretion and vote for me to save democracy," Sinha said while addressing the media.