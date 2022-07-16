AAP to Support Opposition Candidate Yashwant Sinha in Presidential Polls

File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
(Photo: IANS)
The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday, 16 July, announced its decision to support joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential Elections.
"AAP will support Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. We respect Droupadi Murmu but we will vote for Yashwant Sinha," says AAP MP Sanjay Singh told media.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
