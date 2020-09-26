Working on Providing Round-the-Clock Water Supply in Delhi: CM

Arvind Kejriwal also pressed on the need to improve both the management and accountability of water in Delhi. IANS Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | (Photo: AAP/Twitter) Politics Arvind Kejriwal also pressed on the need to improve both the management and accountability of water in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 26 September, said the city government is working towards providing round-the-clock supply of water to the people, and also pressed on the need to improve both the management and accountability of water. The Delhi Chief Minister said that there should be accountability for even one drop of water which goes out of a water treatment plant as a lot of water gets wasted and there is no management or accountability in the capital city.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “We need to bring state-of-the-art-technology to the city. We are currently living in old times. We are working in the direction of providing 24-hour supply of water. No privatisation is being done.”

"In a recent meeting with Delhi Jal Board officials, we decided that a consultant will be appointed to suggest measures that can ensure 24x7 water supply to every house. We will try and achieve this goal within five years," he added.

He further claimed that the water in the capital city either gets stolen or leaked. "We want to improve its management and accountability. The consultant that we are hiring will tell us how to improve both." The 52-year-old leader also took to the micro-blogging website, Twitter, and wrote that with 24-hour supply of electricity, Delhiites will now get 24-hour water supply. He added that a Delhiite consumes 176 litres of water every day. "We want to increase the availability of water in the capital, so that there is sufficient water. For this we are in talks with Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments," he added.