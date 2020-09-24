‘Delhi Has Peaked in 2nd COVID Wave’: CM Kejriwal Cites Experts 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 24 September, cited experts to say that "Delhi has peaked in the second COVID-19 wave" and that the number of daily cases will continue to drop in the coming days.

"Experts feel that Delhi has peaked in the second COVID-19 wave that the national capital is witnessing. On 16 September, Delhi recorded 4,500 cases. After that, the cases started to decline and in the last 24 hours, 3,700 cases have come up in the national capital. In the coming days, the numbers will decline further," Kejriwal was quoted as saying during an event.