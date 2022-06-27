Journalist Teesta Setalvad's Arrest Sparks Protests in Kolkata, Bengaluru

Kolkata: Left Front Chairman Biman Bose, CPI(M) State Secretary Md. Salim and supporters take out a protest march against the arrest of activist Teesta Setalvad, demanding her immediate release, in Kolkata, Sunday, 26 June.
(Photo: PTI)
Hours after journalist Teesta Setalvad was arrested by the Gujarat Crime Branch on Sunday, 26 June, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) organised a citizen's rally in Kolkata, pressing for her immediate release.
The activist-journalist was picked up and detained from her residence in Mumbai's Juhu on Saturday, and brought to Ahmedabad, from where she was arrested the next day.
In a press release on Sunday, the Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) stated that it condemned the arrest of Setalvad, "who fought relentlessly for justice for the victims of the 2002 Gujarat violence."
"Her arrest is an ominous threat to all democratic minded citizens not to dare to question the role of the State or the government under whose regime communal violence takes place," it added.
Meanwhile, citizen groups and activists in Bengaluru also took to the streets to protest the arrest.
Setalvad, along with Sanjiv Rajendra Bhatt and RB Sreekumar, has been charged with forgery, fabricating evidence, and criminal conspiracy.
The FIR, lodged at the Ahmedabad crime branch, came after the Supreme Court upheld the magistrate's decision to accept the final report submitted by the SIT in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, sustaining the clean chit given to then-Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and others.
The journalist's detention also closely followed Home Minister Amit Shah's interview on Saturday, during which he accused Setalvad's NGO of spreading "baseless" information about the riots.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)