Journalist Teesta Setalvad's Arrest Sparks Protests in Kolkata, Bengaluru

Hours after journalist Teesta Setalvad was arrested by the Gujarat Crime Branch on Sunday, 26 June, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) organised a citizen's rally in Kolkata, pressing for her immediate release.

The activist-journalist was picked up and detained from her residence in Mumbai's Juhu on Saturday, and brought to Ahmedabad, from where she was arrested the next day.

In a press release on Sunday, the Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) stated that it condemned the arrest of Setalvad, "who fought relentlessly for justice for the victims of the 2002 Gujarat violence."

"Her arrest is an ominous threat to all democratic minded citizens not to dare to question the role of the State or the government under whose regime communal violence takes place," it added.