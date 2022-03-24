With Explicit Calls For Violence, Kashmir Files Isn't About Empathy for Pandits

The Kashmir Files foregrounds the plight of Kashmiri Pandits since 1990, but it does so with a lens that pushes audiences towards hating Muslims, journalists, and academics in JNU for it.
The Kashmir Files is a movie that weaponises the pain and suffering of Kashmiri Pandits to create an environment of disaffection against Muslims, against Muslims from Kashmir and Muslims from the rest of India, against universities like JNU, against professors and against journalists.
All the anti-Muslim hate you’re seeing in cinema halls in different parts of the country during and after people watching the film are not the unlikely but rather the seemingly intended consequence of the movie, but before we get into how and why The Kashmir Files achieves all of this, let’s make something abundantly clear.
For example, anyone who is critical of internet being disconnected in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370, or children being unfairly detained by law enforcement, is painted with the same brush - either they are a terrorist or a terrorist sympathiser working against India.
And this is a ‘masterstroke’ by director Vivek Agnihotri in the movie, from a propaganda POV at least. Agnihotri gets the villains of the movie - terrorist Bitta Karate and professor Radhika Menon - to articulate several legitimate concerns affecting the people of Kashmir, and indeed of India.
But because these two are villains who are shown to be working against India, and they are the only people who are shown speaking about these issues, the logical connection that Agnihotri wants the audience to make is very clear.
Along with nuance, the first thing Agnihotri leaves the film devoid of is the space for legitimate disagreement, dissent and critical thought pertaining to Kashmir.
The film is replete with grave factual errors too, but we have other articles on The Quint that go into that. Let’s now get to the calls to violence in the movie.
The film openly advocates for violence against those you disagree with.
That’s a clear and direct incitement to violence, right?
If an individual were to make that statement publicly, say at a political event, to a whole crowd of people in attendance, it would amount to breaking the law. It would violate sections of the Indian Penal Code like Section 505 - statements conducing to public mischief.
Sure, Vivek Agnihotri wishes to criticise journalists and the ills of the media through his film - but to call for publicly dragging and thrashing journalists on the streets?
At another point, while talking about what justice really is, a former IAS officer is shown dreaming about picking up a gun and killing a Kashmiri militant.
It’s even referred to as prayaschit - the Hindi word for atonement, or the action of making amends for a wrong or injury. Through that scene, the film overtly suggests violence by civilians as a method for that atonement - or as the film describes it, as “justice”.
There is a dialogue in the film that explicitly raises fears of the whole of India facing a situation like what happened in Kashmir.
There’s a dialogue in the movie about how all Kashmiris were Hindus earlier and then Muslims began forcibly converting them. And then the monologue at the end of the film laments how Kashmir was a cradle of civilisation earlier but has deteriorated since.
Again, it doesn’t take a genius to put two and two together as to what the film is pointing towards - that Kashmir being a Muslim-majority state (now Union Territory) and Kashmir’s civilisational deterioration are supposed to have gone hand-in-hand, like cause and effect.
The character of university Professor Radhika Menon (played by Pallavi Joshi) is shown as unidimensionally evil and acting against the Indian state. Throughout the film, we don’t even get clarity about her motivations for doing so, but she’s decidedly ‘anti-national’ according to the lens of the movie.
The university campus shown is a clear attempt to deride JNU and its campus politics. Given that Kashmir Files has been touted and promoted as a film based on true events, this demonisation of JNU and its academics is part of Agnihotri’s attempt to malign the university for having students and professors that continue to question and be critical of the current regime.
Radhika Menon’s dialogue in the movie “Sarkar toh unki hai, par system toh abhi bhi humara hai” is also one broad-brush dialogue that paints the professor as part of some nefarious deep-state conspiracy - but neither the film nor anything in the public domain provide any evidence to support that claim.
We’ve seen one viral video after another of anti-Muslim hate speeches being made in movie theatres during and after the screening. Several of these videos feature regular Hindutva ecosystem hate-mongers like Deepak Singh Hindu and Vinod Sharma.
But has director Vivek Agnihotri or any of his star cast and crew condemned these explicit calls for violence against Muslims?
Not that we’ve heard or seen of so far. If anything, that silence speaks volumes.
The anti-Muslim hate on display might be made by the Hindutva ecosystem’s usual suspects, but the film undoubtedly fuels that same environment and furthers the same cause.
That the Kashmir Files foregrounds the plight of Kashmiri Pandits since 1990, but it does so with a lens that pushes audiences towards hating Muslims, journalists, and academics in JNU for it.
