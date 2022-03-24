With Explicit Calls For Violence, Kashmir Files Isn't About Empathy for Pandits

For example, anyone who is critical of internet being disconnected in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370, or children being unfairly detained by law enforcement, is painted with the same brush - either they are a terrorist or a terrorist sympathiser working against India.

And this is a ‘masterstroke’ by director Vivek Agnihotri in the movie, from a propaganda POV at least. Agnihotri gets the villains of the movie - terrorist Bitta Karate and professor Radhika Menon - to articulate several legitimate concerns affecting the people of Kashmir, and indeed of India.

But because these two are villains who are shown to be working against India, and they are the only people who are shown speaking about these issues, the logical connection that Agnihotri wants the audience to make is very clear.