No Parl Winter Session Citing COVID; Oppn Questions Poll Campaigns

There will be no Winter Session of Parliament due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the Centre has officially stated.
While the government said that all parties were consulted before making the decision, the Congress has alleged that even the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was not aware of it.
The decision came to light when Parlaimaentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi responded to a letter written by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, demanding a Session to discuss the new farm laws.
“Winter months are very crucial for managing the pandemic because of recent spurt in cases during this period, particularly in Delhi,” the letter by Joshi said, as quoted by PTI.
“At present, we are in the middle of December and a COVID vaccine is expected very soon. In this regard, I have informally contacted floor leaders of various political parties and they have expressed their concerns about the ongoing pandemic and opined of doing away with Winter Session.” the letter further said.
“Government is willing to have the next session of Parliament at the earliest; it would be appropriate to have the Budget Session, 2021 in January, 2021 keeping in mind the unprecedented circumstances created by COVID-19 pandemic,” Joshi wrote, as quoted by PTI.
The Congress, meanwhile, has alleged that neither Chowdhary, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha or Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, were consulted regarding scrapping of the Session.
Karanataka Congress leader Srivatsa took a jibe at the decision calling it #TooMuchDemocracy.
Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party pointed fingers at the recent campaign by Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders for the Hyderebad civic polls.
Maharashtra Congress Leader Sachin Sawant targeted the state’s Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis who had raised concerns about a shorter Winter session of the Maharashtra assembly.
The Constitution states that there should not be a gap of more than six months between two sessions of the Parliament. The Parliament, however, meets thrice every year for the Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Published: 15 Dec 2020,12:31 PM IST