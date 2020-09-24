What Made the 2020 Monsoon Session of Parliament So Controversial?

With more than 25 legislators testing positive for coronavirus including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, after some deliberations, the Monsoon Session of Parliament came to a premature end on 23 September.

Even though Vice President Venkaiah Naidu touted the passage of 25 laws in 10 days as a sign of 100 percent productivity, this session faced criticisms over not just what bills were passed but also how they were passed.

While in Lok Sabha, the government deftly pushed some contentious bills without adequate discussions with the force of a majority, as the Opposition is accusing, in Rajya Sabha, the government is said to have violated parliamentary conventions in a bid to pass laws. What made this session so controversial and why has the Opposition accused the BJP-led government of attacking parliamentary democracy? Tune in to The Big Story for an overview of the Monsoon Session 2020.