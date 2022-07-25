‘Will Not Be Cowed Down’: Cong As 4 MPs Suspended for Rest of Monsoon Session

Soon after four Congress MPs were suspended from the rest of the Parliament's Monsoon session for disrupting proceedings in Lok Sabha and "unruly behaviour", Congress said that the government was trying to intimate the party and added that they would not be cowed down.

Lok Sabha MPs, including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan, were suspended for the entire Monsoon Session for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.

They have been suspended as per Rule 374 on "unruly and disrespectful behaviour towards chair".