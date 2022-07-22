Parliament Live: Houses To Convene Soon, Oppn Demands Discussion on Price Rise

As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to convene for the day at 11 am on Friday, 22 July.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to convene for the day at 11 am on Friday, 22 July.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on the issue of the recent GST rate hike.
Since the session began on Monday, both Houses have suffered frequent adjournments as the Opposition protests against inflation in the country, demanding a discussion on price rise in the Parliament.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August
As per a bulletin released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, a total of 29 bills, of which 24 are new, are to be listed in Parliament during this session
The Lok Sabha on Thursday deferred a discussion on the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, after the government urged the Chair to take up the Bill on another day since Opposition members were not present in the House
The Rajya Sabha also deferred passage of a bill that seeks to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction till 25 July the so that Opposition members can participate in the discussion on the draft law
On Thursday, PM Modi discussed the government's strategy for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament with top ministers
There is no proposal to increase the retirement age of Supreme Court and high court judges, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, judges of the 25 high courts retire at 62 years.
"No sir. There is no proposal to increase the retirement age of Supreme Court and high court judges," Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.
The Constitution (114th Amendment) Bill was introduced in 2010 to increase the retirement age of high court judges to 65 years. However, it was not taken up for consideration in Parliament and lapsed with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha, he said.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are scheduled to resume their proceedings at 11 am on Friday.
