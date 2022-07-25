Monsoon Session: Ruckus, Adjournments in Parliament as Oppn Protests Price Rise

The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on 18 July, marked the sixth day of the session on Monday, 25 July.

However, proceedings in both the houses began at 2 pm instead of the usual 11 am, following the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of India.

Both the houses saw repeated adjournments amid protests from the Opposition parties over price rise and inflation and the recent hike in the Goods and Services Tax rates.