Monsoon Session: Ruckus, Adjournments in Parliament as Oppn Protests Price Rise

President Droupadi Murmu after taking oath in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, 25 July.
(Photo: PTI)
The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on 18 July, marked the sixth day of the session on Monday, 25 July.
However, proceedings in both the houses began at 2 pm instead of the usual 11 am, following the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of India.
Both the houses saw repeated adjournments amid protests from the Opposition parties over price rise and inflation and the recent hike in the Goods and Services Tax rates.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh expressed anguish in a tweet and said, "Combined Opposition, TMC and AAP included, has been demanding an URGENT discussion on price rise and GST on food items. But the Modi Sarkar remains adamant and has refused. Protests continue. Two adjournments already and this time till 4pm."
Soon after resuming, Lok Sabha was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday, 26 July at 11 am.
After the houses resumed, all Opposition parties submitted a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman stating that the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was made to sit in a seat "not commensurate with the position he holds," at the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.
The letter stated, “Today, at the swearing-in ceremony of the Hon’ble President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was made to sit in a seat not commensurate with the position he holds... We are writing to express our shock and protest at this deliberate disrespect shown to a very senior leader violating the warrant of precedence and not in accordance with protocol courtesies due to him.”
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh gave a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the "misuse of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Delhi Government."
Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss 5 percent GST on pre-packed and pre-labelled foodgrains, curd, butter milk, etc.
Further, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O'Brien and Dr Santanu Sen gave Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 on the 'Urgent need to check price rise in essential commodities.'
Protests continued after the houses resumed at 3 pm with Opposition MPs raising slogans against the government.
Before adjourning the houses, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had stated that members who continue to shout slogans and display placards will have to do it outside house after 3 pm.
