'Will Get You Booted to Prison': Karnataka BJP MLA Limbavali Threatens Woman

Arvind Limbavalli.
(Photo: Screengrab from video)
Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali became the centre of a controversy on Saturday, 3 September, after a video came to light where he was seen threatening a woman activist in Bengaluru, telling her that he will get her booted into prison.
The MLA verbally abused the activist, Ruth Sagar Mary, who also works for the Congress party, and misbehaved when she approached him and asked him to look at the complaint letter relating to land encroachment in Mahadevapura constituency.
When the woman asked the former minister to behave properly, he allegedly said that there was nothing to talk to her about as she was an "encroacher."
On his instruction, two women police personnel took the woman to the police station.
The activist maintained that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is trying to demolish her property built in 1971. "Whatever may be the problem, the MLA could have behaved properly with me in a public place," she stated.
Ruth alleged that she was kept in the police station till 10 pm and was not allowed to make any phone calls. She also alleged that MLA Limbavali tried to drag her by hand and came to hit her.
"I am ready to apologise for this. But this same worker of [Congress] party, Ruth Sagai Mary, has occupied Rajkalu for many years and caused problems to people, ask her to vacate it. Ask your activist to stop her stubbornness right here," Limbavali said in a tweet, in response to criticism from the Congress party over his behaviour.
"The way Arvind Limbavali of your party behaved inappropriately with a woman as a representative of the people is inexcusable. Do you have the courage to speak against such anti-women act? Will Arvind Limbavali apoloise to the woman?" Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had said in a tweet.
Priyank Kharge, Congress MLA and KPCC media incharge, asked where are the BJP leaders who questioned him on his comment of women being compelled to go to bed with netas to get government jobs.
"Is MLA Limbavali a rowdy? He does not have the patience to receive petitions and listen to woes," he said.
The incident comes months after Limbavali's daughter was caught on camera threatening and misbehaving with policemen who stopped her overspeeding car in the city.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS. )
