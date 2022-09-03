'Will Get You Booted to Prison': Karnataka BJP MLA Limbavali Threatens Woman

When the woman asked the former minister to behave properly, he allegedly said that there was nothing to talk to her about as she was an "encroacher."

On his instruction, two women police personnel took the woman to the police station.

The activist maintained that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is trying to demolish her property built in 1971. "Whatever may be the problem, the MLA could have behaved properly with me in a public place," she stated.

Ruth alleged that she was kept in the police station till 10 pm and was not allowed to make any phone calls. She also alleged that MLA Limbavali tried to drag her by hand and came to hit her.