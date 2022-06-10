Karnataka BJP MLA’s Daughter Allegedly Breaks Signal, Misbehaves With Cops

On Thursday, 9 June, the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvind Nimbavali allegedly misbehaved with Bengaluru authorities when she skipped a traffic light.

She has also been accused of allegedly misbehaving with a local journalist and a cameraperson.

Arvind Limbavali's daughter was driving a white BMW. She reportedly did not stop when the traffic signal turned red.

When the traffic officers stopped her, she began arguing with them. She was also not wearing her seatbelt, as per sources quoted by NDTV.