Will Bring ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ to Telangana, Promises YS Sharmila

As the news of YS Sharmila meeting her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s loyalists in Hyderabad spread, celebrations began outside Lotus Pond. Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s house and his sister YS Sharmila’s house is located adjacent to each other at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills.
Curious people gathered in large numbers to witness what was unfolding, even as the media tried to catch a glimpse of Sharmila and the leaders she was meeting. Today, Sharmila met representatives from Nalgonda district and she clarified that she plans to meet representatives from all the districts soon.
When a local channel managed to get close to her, Sharmila was asked a barrage of questions. She was asked about her political plunge in Telangana, the party’s agenda and also about when the launch would happen, to which she replied, “You will know soon.”
Soon another reporter from TV9 managed to convince her to throw some light on the meeting that happened today.
She said, “The meeting was to know the ground realities. They understand the ground realities and take their suggestions. I plan to meet representatives from every district soon.
She exuded confidence as she said, “We will bring Rajanna Rajyam”, when she was asked whether she plans to bring Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana.
Rajanna Rajyam is a reference to the rule of YS Rajasekhara Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing the meeting, Sharmila said though many years have passed since the death of his father, his popularity has not waned.
“His rule was the golden rule. Every farmer lived like a king. He built pucca houses for every poor. He wanted to see that every poor student gets good education and a job. He used to say poverty is a curse. Since ill-health pushes the poor into debts, he brought Aarogyasri. Today this is not the situation. I want Rajanna Rajyam back. I believe only we can bring it,” she told the YSR loyalists.
Sharmila said the meeting was the first step as part of the process. "I don't know the ground realities like you and what you see and experience in your respective places. Give me your suggestions and advice. I have come to hear you and understand," she added.
"We don't know if this exercise is aimed at forming a new party or strengthening YSR Congress Party in Telangana. Whatever decision Sharmila or Jagan take, we will abide by it," said a YSR supporter who came from Warangal district.
Sharmila’s supporters recall the active role she played in mobilizing people’s support through her yatra across undivided Andhra Pradesh when Jagan Mohan Reddy was in jail in a disproportionate assets case in 2012.
In 2014 elections, YSRCP had bagged three Assembly and one Lok Sabha seat in Telangana. However, all of them later joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Since then, the party was almost inactive in Telangana, which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in June, 2014.
(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)
