Will Bring ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ to Telangana, Promises YS Sharmila

“His rule was the golden rule. Every farmer lived like a king. He built pucca houses for every poor. He wanted to see that every poor student gets good education and a job. He used to say poverty is a curse. Since ill-health pushes the poor into debts, he brought Aarogyasri. Today this is not the situation. I want Rajanna Rajyam back. I believe only we can bring it,” she told the YSR loyalists.

Sharmila said the meeting was the first step as part of the process. "I don't know the ground realities like you and what you see and experience in your respective places. Give me your suggestions and advice. I have come to hear you and understand," she added.

"We don't know if this exercise is aimed at forming a new party or strengthening YSR Congress Party in Telangana. Whatever decision Sharmila or Jagan take, we will abide by it," said a YSR supporter who came from Warangal district.