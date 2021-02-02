Ministers and Unions Back KTR: KCR’s Son To Be Telangana CM Soon?

K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has had a high profile in Telangana politics ever since his father, K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the mandate in the state’s Legislative Assembly elections in 2014.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014 after years of protest, led by the TRS, government employees and social activists. That year, the party had won 63 out of 119 seats. In the next elections, held in May 2019, TRS returned to power with a thumping majority, winning 88 of 119 seats.

KCR is serving his second term as chief minister of Telangana. But now, is it time for KTR, the son, to take his father’s job?