Will Be Smooth Transition to 2nd Trump Admin: US State Secy Pompeo

Joe Biden found Trump’s resistance to concede the race an ‘embarrassment’ and said ‘it won’t help his legacy’. The Quint File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. | (Photo: AP) Politics Joe Biden found Trump’s resistance to concede the race an ‘embarrassment’ and said ‘it won’t help his legacy’.

On Tuesday, 10 November, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a statement saying “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” He announced that Donald Trump will remain in power, saying, "The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today will be successful," reported NDTV. Several other republican leaders are backing Trump’s litigation and like Pompeo are refusing to acknowledge Biden as the President-elect of the United States.

Trump’s Delaying Tactics

Trump’s refusal to concede brought about fears that the transition to the White House may not be as smooth as it has been for previous US presidents. Traditionally, the president invites the president-elect into the Oval office and Biden’s inauguration will happen on 20 January. However, transition officials told The Guardian that the General Services Administration hasn’t yet issued a letter of ascertainment that would allow Biden’s team to begin the transfer of power. Without the letter, Biden’s staff won’t have access to funding, will not be able to meet with White House officials or federal agencies to begin the background check for potential appointees or receive any security briefings, the report added.

But Biden confidently dismissed Trump’s delaying tactics and said, “We don’t see anything slowing us down, quite frankly.”

President-elect Joe Biden finds Trump’s resistance to concede the race an ‘embarrassment’ and said ‘it won’t help his legacy’. In a press conference in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday, Biden addressed Trump’s refusal to concede the elections that declared the former the winner on 3 November and said, “The fact that they’re not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not of much consequence to our planning.”

Biden will start naming Cabinet members as soon as this month. Along with Kamala Harris, the vice president-elect, Biden defended the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) where arguments to strike down the entire law were heard in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Biden’s campaign had healthcare as a central theme since US recently surpassed 10 million cases of coronavirus. “Each and every vote for Joe Biden was a statement that healthcare in America should be a right and not a privilege,” Harris said in her remarks as reported by The Guardian. She added: “And Joe Biden won this election decisively.”

Biden Connects With Allies of US

As world leaders began to pour in their congratulations to the new president-elect Biden on Tuesday spoke to Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Turkey President Tayyip Erdoğan, and leaders of Canada and Ireland, the reported added. Biden said his conversation with these allies was to let them know that “America is back in the game.”

The Chinese and Russian presidents, however, were yet to convey their congratulations to the US.

Reports suggested that Trump’s presidential activities have come to a standstill including his routine media briefings with Fox news and he doesn’t leave the White House much except to play golf. His tweets on early Tuesday indicate that he continues to believe the courts will rule in his favour as he wrote, “We will win. Watch for massive ballot counting abuse”. Trump's only significant presidential action has been the abrupt firing of defence secretary Mark Esper on Monday, which he announced on Twitter. Biden said on Tuesday that he did not favour taking legal action to force Trump into complying, reported NDTV. The president-elect said with a smile: "Mr President, I look forward to speaking with you."