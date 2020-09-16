Modi Govt with India or China? Rahul Takes a Jibe at PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 16 September, hit out at the central government for being unclear about the India-China border tensions and asked the prime minister why he was "scared". "Is Modi Government with the Indian Army or with China?" asked Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on Wednesday, 16 September.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 16 September, hit out at the central government for being unclear about the India-China border tensions and asked the prime minister why he was “scared”. “Is Modi Government with the Indian Army or with China?” asked Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on Wednesday, 16 September.

Gandhi’s tweet came in the Home Ministry’s claim that no infiltration has been reported along the India-China border over the last six months. Asking the public to “Understand the Chronology,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pointed out the inconsistencies in the governments’ claims.

He tweeted:

“Understand the chronology:



PM said- no one crossed the border

Then, took a huge loan from a China-based bank

Then, Def Min said- China occupied our land

Now, MOS Home says- there’s no infiltration.



Is Modi Govt with Indian Army or with China?

Modi ji, why so scared?”

Twitter Lashes Out on Indo-China Border Remark

The remarks were results of MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday, to the Parliament that there has been no infiltration reported along the India-China border during the last six months. The statement was made in a written reply to a query posed by MP Dr Anil Agrawal in the Rajya Sabha over concerns of increasing infiltration from both Pakistan and China.

Soon after the comments, many took to Twitter to express shock at MHA’s claim in the Parliament.

Congress Seeks Action Over Allegations of Chinese Espionage

Congress leaders in the Rajya Sabha raised their concerns over a Chinese website spying on over 10,000 Indians on Wednesday, 16 September. This comes after an Indian Express report revealed that a Shenzen-based company named Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co Limited had been monitoring many prominent Indian citizens. Some of the individuals being monitored allegedly include, President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, the Vice President of India, Congress president, chief ministers, MPs and other prominent people. Addressing the issue, Congress leader KC Venugopal added that the company has also collected the data on bureaucrats in key positions. This includes judges, scientists, academicians, journalists, actors, sportspersons, religious figures and activists. “This is a major area of concern. I would like to know from the government whether it has taken note of it. If so, what action has been taken,” said KC Venugopal, Congress leader.