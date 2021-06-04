Tejasvi Effect: B’luru’s Muslim COVID Warriors Shunned Away, Again

Sixteen Muslim employees of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) who were sacked after Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP Tejasvi Surya called out their names in relation with a hospital ‘bed booking scam’, are far from reinstated, The Quint has gathered.
Despite three assurances from the city corporation which promised to re-employ them, none of the workers have started work. Four among them have also resigned from service.
BBMP had promised the contractual staffers that they will be employed in COVID war rooms, government hospitals and Urban Primary Health Centres.
On 4 May, MP Surya had stormed into Bengaluru South’s COVID war room and read out the names of the employees without substantiating allegations against them. The Bengaluru police who subsequently questioned the employees have not booked them, as they had not found any incriminating evidence against them.
Tejasvi Surya’s theatrics had unleashed a communal social media campaign against the employees.
“We kept checking with them over the week and they told us we would get a job eventually. But yesterday when we visited the office, our manager told us that there are no jobs,” he added.
All the employees are now trying to find employment elsewhere. “Due to the lockdown, we are unable to find any other jobs,” another employee, rued.
Even though several media outlets, based on statements from BBMP sources, had reported that the staffers will be reinstated, The Quint has gathered that only one among the seventeen was reinstated at the war room.
Some among the staffers were later told that they would be employed in war rooms far from their places of residence. On 26 May, most of them got a call saying they were allotted jobs at various constituencies near their residence. “We weren’t told about the nature of the job or what we need to do. They told us to visit the UPHC,” a sacked staff member said. Three others confirmed the same to The Quint.
Ultimately, only one was called back to work.
The Quint has also found that four of the staff members have resigned from their contractual employment.
“We were initially hesitant to even re-join as we were hurt and heartbroken over what had happened. But, later we decided that we need to step-up and face them, after all, we hadn’t done anything wrong,” the staffer said.
Speaking to The Quint, Crystal Infosystems Project manager Shiv Naiyak said, “These 17 staffers were replaced as soon as they were suspended. The calls and cases were increasing so they were replaced immediately”. He also claimed that they were planning to reduce manpower at the war rooms.
