Tejasvi Surya’s ‘Bed Scam’ Claim in Bengaluru Takes Communal Turn

A day after BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, accused some officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of running ‘a massive racket’ in hospital bed allotment, a joint commissioner in the city municipal body alleged in a Facebook post that ‘anti-social elements’ were inciting communal tension and ‘spreading poison.’

Sarfaraz Khan, the joint commissioner, was responding to a viral WhatsApp message, accusing the BBMP’s Muslim employees of mismanagement. The viral message had listed names of 16 presumably Muslim employees of the BBMP, branding them as “terrorists killing thousands of Bengalurians.”

A day earlier, Surya had purportedly questioned the appointment of the same 16 employees, as seen in a widely circulated clip from inside the Bengaluru war room.