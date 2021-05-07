K’taka CM Yediyurappa Supports Tejasvi, Says He Did a ‘Good Job’

Two days after Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tejasvi Surya rendered his apology to a Bruhat Bengaluru Municipal Corporation (BBMP) officer, Sarfaraz Khan, for “inadvertently dragging his name into the bed scam controversy”, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has come out in support of the MP.

On Friday, 7 May, Yediyurappa, who was visiting Annamma Devi temple, said, “Tejasvi Surya has risked himself and exposed the corruption. He brought it to my notice. I sat down with him and initiated action. I thank him for doing this.”