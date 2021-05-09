Himanta Biswa Sarma Set to Become Next Assam Chief Minister

Suspense over Assam’s new Chief Minister is finally over as Himanta Biswa Sarma was announced as the incumbent CM after the Bharatiya Janata Party held a high-level meeting on 9 May. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Monday,10 May.

The saffron party returned to power in Assam for the second consecutive term on 2 May, winning 60 out of 126 seats, while alliance partners AGP won nine and UPPL six seats each.

Yet, they delayed naming the Chief Minister by a week, as there seemed to be two contenders for the post — Sarbananda Sonowal, who has been the first BJP chief minister in the state and Sarma the former health minister of the state.

It was only after several meetings with party leaders that Sarma was declared the CM formally.