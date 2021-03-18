Hindutva, Assam Accord: Can BJP Walk Himanta-Sonowal Tightrope?

In some ways, the different approaches of Sonowal and Sarma have been beneficial to the BJP as it helped appease two different social bases – with Sonowal cultivating Jatiyabadi Assamese voters in Upper Assam and Sarma projecting a pro-development image to appeal to urban voters while keeping the BJP's Hindutva and Bengali Hindu base happy through pro-CAA statements.

This has worked well for the BJP for the past five years but the contradictions have begun to crop up – the Sonowal-Himanta doublespeak on Clause 6 being a prime example.

The problem for the BJP is not just these contradictions but the fact that they have now begun to having real political consequences.

1. The CAA sparked protests and led to the formation of organisations like the Assam Jatiya Parishad, backed by AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal and Anchalik Gana Morcha, which is now an ally of the Congress.

As someone backing the settlement of Bangladeshi Hindu refugees, Himanta Biswa Sarma has emerged as an important antagonist for these outfits.

2. The BJP's anti-Muslim image nationally and Sarma's constant attacks on Miya Muslims in Assam, compelled the primary outfit representing this section's concerns – Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front – to form a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, even if it meant settling for lesser seats than it deserves. This has paved the way for near complete consolidation of Muslim votes against the NDA.

3. The BJP's effort to prop up the UPPL against the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) in the Bodoland Territorial Council compelled the BPF to join the Congress alliance. BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary has publicly said that he was punished by Sarma for praising Sonowal.

It is interesting that the ire of all three sections is focused much more on Sarma than Sonowal.

There's also speculation that it would be in Sarma's interest if the BJP wins a slender majority or falls a bit short of the halfway mark as it may give Sarma a chance to leverage his loyalists in the Congress.

So, where does this leave the BJP?

Both Sonowal and Sarma aren't from a BJP or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background, their rise is a rarity in the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

This may have been a necessary compromise for the BJP in its efforts to capture power in the state. But it is likely that in the long run, the BJP and RSS would want a future in Assam that isn't so deeply dependent on Himanta Biswa Sarma's personal clout or Sarbananda Sonowal's ethno-nationalist support base.