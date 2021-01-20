‘No CM Face to Be Projected for WB Elections’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya

As the war of words between the TMC and BJP continues ahead of the highly-anticipated West Bengal Assembly polls, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is in charge of the state, said on Wednesday, 20 January that no chief ministerial face will be projected in the elections from the party.

"No chief ministerial face will be projected in (West Bengal Assembly elections). After securing the majority, the party leadership and the MLAs will decide who will become the chief minister," Vijayvargiya told news agency ANI.

Incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress would be squaring off against the BJP in the Assembly elections to be held later this year. The run-up to the elections have seen a number of defections, most notably that of former state minister Suvendu Adhikari from the TMC to the BJP.