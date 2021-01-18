Mamata Takes Fight to Adhikari, to Contest WB Polls From Nandigram
“I will contest from Nandigram. Nandigram is my lucky place,” Mamata Banerjee reportedly said.
Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 18 January, announced that she would be contesting from the Nandigram constituency for the upcoming state Legislative Assembly polls. Banerjee’s current constituency is Bhawanipur.
Nandigram was the Assembly constituency of former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari till he resigned from the Bengal Assembly and went on to join the BJP on 19 December. He had won the seat in 2016 as a TMC candidate.
Banerjee contesting from Nandigram this time around is a direct challenge to Adhikari, whose tumultuous exit from the party was followed by many others leaving TMC for BJP.
“I will contest from Nandigram. Nandigram is my lucky place,” Banerjee said, addressing a public meeting in the area on Monday, according to NDTV.
Banerjee also added that she would try to contest from both Bhawanipur and Nandigram, according to ANI.
She was addressing a rally in Nandigram on Monday, where she also said that she was not worried about those changing sides, adding that when TMC was formed, none of them were there, PTI reports.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI and NDTV)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.