‘Want Sita Temple to Be Bigger Than Ram Mandir’: Chirag Paswan

LJP in its vision document for Bihar elections has mentioned the construction of a Sita temple. The Quint LJP chief Chirag Paswan. | (Photo: PTI) Politics LJP in its vision document for Bihar elections has mentioned the construction of a Sita temple.

Just a few days ahead of the Bihar elections, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday, 25 October, offered prayers at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi. After offering prayers, the LJP chief told the reporters that he wants a temple bigger than Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be built for Goddess Sita.

Expressing his desire, Paswan said: “I want a temple bigger than Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be built for Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi. Lord Ram is incomplete without Goddess Sita, and vice versa. So, a corridor connecting Ayodhya's Ram Temple and Sitamarhi should be constructed,” Paswan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The LJP in its ‘Bihar First Bihari First’ Vision document for the state elections has mentioned the construction of a Sita temple at Sitamarhi similar to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. When asked about the next government in Bihar, the LJP chief said: “We will lay the foundation stone of the temple in the next LJP government. Of course, our government will be formed. At least those who are Chief Ministers will not be Chief Ministers again and we will form a BJP-LJP government under the leadership of BJP,” ANI reported.

The political battle between the LJP and the JD(U) has been brimming since Chirag Paswan left the NDA alliance, citing “ideological difference” with the JD(U). Earlier in October, the BJP expelled nine of its party leaders who quit to join Chirag Paswan's LJP.

Elections for the Bihar Assembly will begin on 28 October and will be held in three phases. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

(With inputs from ANI)