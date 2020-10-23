Is Chirag’s, the ‘Kalyugi Hanuman’, Love for BJP, Modi True?

The big question is, if Chirag's love for BJP true. Even after BJP's 'no', why is Chirag not moving away?

The BJP-LJP and the JDU's ‘khichdi party’ is on the charts in the Bihar Assembly elections. While one is fanning the fire, the other is spoiling the taste. There is an intense tussle going on between Chirag Paswan and the JDU. The occasional friendship between BJP and LJP has left party workers confused, and they are asking – Janab, Aise Kaise? The kind of 'khichdi' that's cooking doesn't leave us with a clear picture. Chirag is expressing love for PM Modi.

“My Prime Minister is close to my heart. I am his Hanuman. You can open my heart and see for yourself.” Chirag Paswan,President,LJP

However, the JD(U) clearly seems displeased by Chirag’s tweet and slammed this 'Kalyugi Hanuman' wants to set Ayodhya on fire.

On the other hand, Chirag’s one-sided love is creating problems for the BJP, and the party’s leaders are apprehensive about how Nitish Kumar would react if they show affection towards Chirag. So, the BJP leaders are attacking Chirag one at a time. Top BJP leaders coming up with slogans such as 'nyay ke saath tarakki, Nitish ki baat pakki' further clarifies that the BJP is going to stick with the JDU. Chirag’s love ( for BJP ) is so overwhelming that he is not able to understand that ‘No’ means ‘No’.

“PM Narendra Modi should not fall in any dilemma. He should support the alliance and fulfill his duties. If he has to speak against me to satisfy our respected CM Nitish Kumar, he should speak without any hesitation.” Chirag Paswan, President, LJP

Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that even if the BJP gets a fewer number of seats, Nitish will be the CM. He even added that the BJP and the JDU offered an appropriate number of seats to Chirag, but he refused the offer apparently. As the first phase of elections is approaching, Tejashwi is playing a different game. He claims that Nitish wronged Chirag. His politics of sympathy with Chirag surely add spice to the ‘khichdi’.

But things get complicated when we come to know that many of LJP’s candidates are contesting against the BJP in the Bihar elections. The LJP is giving tickets to BJP’s rebel leaders. There are around nine such candidates from the BJP who have joined the LJP.

What Chirag Paswan exactly wants to do is beyond comprehension. If PM Modi is close to Chirag’s heart, then why do they go separate ways? This question is baffling the minds of the party workers as well as voters. By the looks of this ‘khichdi’, they are likely to ask – 'Janab, Aise Kaise?’