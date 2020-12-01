Voting Underway in Second Phase of Jammu and Kashmir DDC Polls

The polling, which began in 7 am, will go on till 2 pm on 1 December. The Quint Jammu: Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes during the second phase of the District Development Council (DDC) election at Meen Sarkar Sambha | Photo courtesy: PTI Politics The polling, which began in 7 am, will go on till 2 pm on 1 December.

The second phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded a voter percentage of 23.67 percent till 11 am, according to ANI. Polling began in the second phase of the DDC elections in J&K on the morning of Tuesday, 1 December, at 7 am and will continue till 2 pm, reported news agency ANI.

Jammu: People arriving at a polling station undergo thermal screening during the second phase of the District Development Council(DDC) elections at Meen Sarkar Sambha in Jammu

Officials told PTI that the polling is underway amidst tight security arrangements and snowy weather, and as the day progresses, the voter turnout is expected to increase, “Polling began at 7:00 am. Initial reports suggest that only a few people have so far turned out at polling stations due to early morning winter chill,” one said. The second phase of the DDC polls will witness over 321 candidates – 196 from Kashmir and 125 from Jammu – fight for votes, with voting taking place at 2,142 polling booths – 837 in Jammu Division and 1,305 in Kashmir – representing 7.90 lakh eligible voters, reported ANI.

Jammu: Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the second phase of the District Development Council(DDC) elections at Meen Sarkar Sambha in Jammu

From the 280 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, 43 will be polling in the Union Territory’s second phase of DDC elections, of which, 25 will be in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu division, reported PTI. The election is also being held in 83 sarpanch constituencies with over 223 candidates (151 male, and 72 female candidates) contesting the polls, reported ANI. 331 panch constituencies are holding by-polls in which will see over 700 candidates (552 males and 157 female candidates) competing for seats, reported ANI. Authorities have declared all 1,300 polling stations in the valley as sensitive and said the areas have been secured with proper security arrangements in place. “Almost all booths in Kashmir are sensitive from the security point of view. Additional security has been provided in the polling stations in the valley," state election commissioner KK Sharma told PTI on Monday.