Jammu and Kashmir Govt Extends Ban on 4G Except in Two Districts

Mobile services will be restricted to 2G services, a notification by J&K administration stated. The Quint Representative image. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) India Mobile services will be restricted to 2G services, a notification by J&K administration stated.

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government on Wednesday, 21 October, extended the ban on 4g Internet services in the Union Territory till 12 November, except for two districts – Ganderbal and Udhampur. The mobile services will be restricted to 2G services, a notification by J&K administration stated.

The J&K administration notification stated: “The high-speed mobile data services in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur shall continue to be made available, while in rest of the districts, the Internet speed will be restricted to 2G only.”

The notification also stated that the Internet services will not be made available on pre-paid Sim cards unless verified. Internet connectivity, without any speed-related restrictions, will continue to be available with Mac-binding, the notification added.

Internet services were cut off in J&K on 5 August 2019, hours before the Centre’s abrogation of Article 370. Low-speed 2G Internet was restored in the valley in January 2020. On 15 August 2020, that the J&K administration had restarted 4G Internet in Udhampur and Ganderbal after the 5 August 2019 ban.