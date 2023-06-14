Uttarkashi District Admin Imposes Section 144, No Permission for 'Mahapanchayat'

Section 144 has been imposed by the district administration in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Wednesday, 14 June, amid rising communal tensions.

Authorities also denied permission for a 'Mahapanchayat' that had been organised by the Purola Pradhan Sangathan, to be held in the town of Purola on Thursday, according to statements made by Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Rohilla and Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar.

The call for the Mahapanchayat had also been seconded by Hindu right-wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.