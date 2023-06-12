Some Muslim Families Are Fleeing Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. What Led To This?

On 26 May, two men, Jitendra Saini and Ubaid Khan, were caught with a minor girl in Uttarkashi’s Purola town, allegedly trying to kidnap her. The girl was sent back home and the two men were arrested by the police and charged under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) 366A (procuration of minor girl) as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Even though there were two men involved, one of whom is a Hindu, the presence of a Muslim man reportedly led to suspicions and rumors of ‘love jihad’ spreading like wildfire in the town. ‘Love Jihad’ is a term coined by the Hindutva right wing bodies implying that Muslim men are out to ‘lure and trap’ Hindu women, only as a means to convert them to Islam.

However, as per a report in The Indian Express, an investigating officer in the case denied this having to do anything with ‘love jihad’. “The girl did not know these people… There is no love jihad angle,” the officer is quoted as saying.

Moreover, Uttarakhand has an existing anti-forceful religious conversion law, popularly termed as the 'love jihad' law. But no such Act has been applied in this case.