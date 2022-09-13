After UP, Uttarakhand To Conduct Survey of Madrasas: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami.
(Photo: Facebook/Pushkar Singh Dhami)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday, 13 September, that a survey of madrasas across the state would be undertaken by the state government.
"Survey of all madrasas will be done in Uttarakhand. Many types of things come up from time to time, so it is very important to conduct a proper survey," Dhami was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He also added that the survey was important as "these institutions should also be fine for us."
This comes on the same day that the survey of madrasas began in Uttar Pradesh. A three-member committee visited madrasas in the state on Tuesday to inquire about several aspects related to the Islamic schools, including where they received funding from, Hindustan Times reported.
The survey teams are scheduled to submit their reports to their respective district administrations by 5 October. The reports will then be submitted to the state government by 25 October.
Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the "targeted" surveys of madrasas.
"It's a targeted survey against the Muslim community. Survey of private schools, missionary schools, government schools, and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) schools should happen. Doing survey of unaided madrasas is a targeted survey and is wrong," Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)