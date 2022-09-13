After UP, Uttarakhand To Conduct Survey of Madrasas: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday, 13 September, that a survey of madrasas across the state would be undertaken by the state government.

"Survey of all madrasas will be done in Uttarakhand. Many types of things come up from time to time, so it is very important to conduct a proper survey," Dhami was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also added that the survey was important as "these institutions should also be fine for us."

This comes on the same day that the survey of madrasas began in Uttar Pradesh. A three-member committee visited madrasas in the state on Tuesday to inquire about several aspects related to the Islamic schools, including where they received funding from, Hindustan Times reported.