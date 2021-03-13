Uproar in Bihar Assembly Over Allegations Against Minister Ram Rai

The Bihar Assembly on Saturday, 13 March, witnessed uproar over Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Ram Surat Rai framing charges against the principal of a school in Muzaffarpur district. An illicit liquor trade was allegedly being run from the school building.

Opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, demanded Rai’s resignation. They also questioned the Speaker’s intention behind ‘favouring the ruling party leaders and not listening to the Opposition’.