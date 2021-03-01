WB Polls: Tejashwi Yadav Meets Mamata Banerjee, Promises Support

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 1 March, and promised to extend full support to the TMC in areas populated with Hindi-speaking and Bihari voters in Bengal.
After the meeting, CM Banerjee said, as reported by PTI, “We don't want BJP to control Election Commission.”
The RJD leader, who led the fight against the NDA during Bihar elections, met the West Bengal CM at the state secretariat in Nabanna.
Senior TMC leader and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim also joined the meeting, reported The Economic Times.
Published: 01 Mar 2021,05:47 PM IST