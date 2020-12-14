Unprovoked Aggression Shows World Is Changing: Rajnath on Ladakh

Addressing FICCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting on Monday, 14 December, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke about the standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and said that “unprovoked aggression” is a reminder of how world is changing.

“Unprovoked aggression on our Himalayan frontiers is a reminder of how world is changing, how existing agreements are being challenged, how power is being asserted not just in Himalayas but across Indo-Pacific,” Singh said, according to ANI.